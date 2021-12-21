BTS is undoubtedly the biggest band in the world and their fanbase, ARMY leaves no opportunity to prove the same. Their goofy and funny side have always resonated well with the fans especially from their debut era. In a recent YouTube video that surfaced on social media, the boy band can be seen shaking a leg on the Bollywood item number Kamariya and the Indian ARMY is in absolute awe.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have been on a break since the last few days, spending time away from each other. The break was announced by their managing company, clarifying that the seven boys will be spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut. The group was also reportedly working on a new album which will probably hit the market in 2022.

BTS members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also created individual Instagram accounts this week, breaking numerous records on the social media site. They have been keeping their fans engaged with regular posts and ARMYs can barely keep calm with all the pictures and videos pouring.

In a recent viral video, BTS can be seen twerking on Nora Fatehi’s famous song Kamariya from the film Stree. The edit has been created in such a way that the hip thrusts and dhumkas fit perfectly on the beat. Min Yoongi’s iconic b*oty shake is clearly the highlight of the video while the Dance line, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook can be seen nailing every part of the song. In most segments the boys look extremely young as the clips are from the early years of their career. Have a look.

In the comments section of the post, ARMYs have expressed how impressed and amused they are with the video. A fan has written, “Indian army edition is on another level 😆”, while another has mentioned, “Oh my God V and yoongi did that step 🤣🤣🤣😂😂”.

An Indian ARMY has also mentioned how funny some parts of the video are. “I can’t stop laughing at when it comes to kamariya”, the comment said.

A fan also wrote, “When Namjoon did a hip thrust Jimin’s faceu LMAOOOOOO”

