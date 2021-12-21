The DCEU realm is gearing up for the release of multiple event films including Jason Momoa’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But the most anticipated saga at this very moment is of course The Batman, that marks the debut of Robert Pattinson in the DCEU and the world of superheroes. The movie that gives a unique spin-off to the Gotham saviour is one of the most anticipated films for many reasons. But the biggest question about it is will there be more in the franchise?

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman explores the early life of the Cape Crusader just after he took up the job of bringing peace in the dark and creepy Gotham city. The movie is a darker take on the superhero and is set in its own separate corner of the DCEU universe. Reeves has already confirmed that it does not brush shoulders with any different timeline as of yet.

In this case, shaping an entire trilogy is not a task. While there have been speculations that The Batman might turn into a trilogy with Robert Pattinson leading the game, now the actor has spoken about future of the franchise and he has surely given us ample amount of hope. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, The Batman star Robert Pattinson is now talking about his future in the DCEU. He says he has kind of made a map and would live to explore Bruce’s psychology. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it. As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.”

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter today and released a new motion poster of The Batman that feature Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader. What is interesting is that his cowl is soon take over by Riddler’s question mark and even Reeves has paid his homage to the villain through his caption. Matt wrote, “Question Everything”.

