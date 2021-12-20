Adam Driver once walked out of an interview as they played a clip of him singing in Netflix’s acclaimed drama Marriage Story. This garnered a lot of attention from the fans who had mixed emotions about it. Some fans didn’t approve of Driver’s action, while mostly praising him for not doing something that he didn’t want to.

Driver recently starred in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, based on the infamous murder of Maurizio Gucci planned by his wife Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga. As per the reports, the film’s opening box office performance has been the best for a drama movie in two years.

While talking about the actor, back in 2019, Adam Driver made the news for walking out of National Public Radio’s ‘Fresh Air’ interview. According to The Mirror, the reason behind this was as during the interview, the host Terry Gross played the scene to Driver from Marriage Story. The scene was of the actor singing Being Alive in a piano bar.

Some people did not approve of Adam Driver’s actions. “Star Wars star Adam Driver is such a diva! He could have just not listened to his movie clip, if he doesn’t like hearing his own voice or seeing himself in films. He didn’t have to storm off from this NPR radio interview!!,” the American blogger Perez Hilton said.

While other fans of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor praised him. “I hear a lot of criticism of Adam Driver walking out of an interview for NPR, and I just have to say: When someone is knowingly putting someone in a uncomfortable position, that is unacceptable and should be treated as such. Driver didn’t yell or throw anything, he walked out,” one fan said.

“Listen, the hustle and bustle over Adam Driver walking out of his NPR interview is ridiculous. Has nobody thought of respecting his mental health? You know, that thing everybody keeps claiming to have compassion for?” said another.

Read more tweets here:

Back in 2015, Adam Driver had confessed in another interview with Fresh Air that he hated hearing himself. “I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it,” he confessed. “Wish I could change it, but you can’t,” he said. What are your thoughts on it?

