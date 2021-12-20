Hollywood has forever witnessed polarising opinions when it comes to intimate scenes. While some have managed to found alternate or shortcuts, many have been bold enough to play them well on screen. Amid all of them is Meryl Streep who is still up for doing them no matter what her age is. Years ago the actor in an interview had opened up on the same and said it feels authentic when you feature the scene.

Meryl Streep, if you are unversed somehow, is the biggest Hollywood star of her generation and a few more ahead of her. The Hollywood legend has given some iconic performances over the past many decades and managed to earn multiple recognitions. She has been nominated at the Oscars more than 10 times and has multiple trophies to her name.

Back in 2009, when Meryl Streep was promoting ‘It’s Complicated’, she spoke about doing s*x scenes and how she finds them authentic. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about the fact that doing an intimate scene at this age is unusual, Meryl Streep also clearly it is how benighted we are. The actor said these scene are authentic and add value to the film. “S*x scenes, love scenes. Yes, at this age it’s unusual for somebody to do a love scene, to be making love. Yeah, that is unusual,” Streep said as per Contact Music. “But that is just how benighted we are. Because, you know, we still are alive. It’s you and I, baby. It’s authentic”

Meryl Streep went on to criticise the idea of fake standards that have been set by the business. “The whole idea that you have to look a certain way and be a certain age to earn love is ridiculous,” Streep said. “We love what we love. It doesn’t matter what shape it is. It’s thrilling to see real people on screen.”

