Keanu Reeves revealed his favourite Halloween costume, and it is something totally unbelievable. As fans gear up for the release day of The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves is going around promoting his upcoming film. The actor will be reprising the role of Neo after almost 20 years for the movie.

The movie will be the fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise and also casts Carrie Ann-Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more. It will be directed by Lana Wachowski and will hit the theatres on 22 December.

While appearing on the Red Table Talk with his The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Carrie Ann-Moss, and host Jada Pinkett Smith, Keanu Reeves was asked what his favourite Halloween costume he ever wore was. “I was Dolly Parton as the Playboy Bunny. My mother was a costume designer, and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy.”

For the unversed, on the cover, Parton wore a black and pink sequined costume, with bunny ears. “Somehow, I guess [Dolly] didn’t take that home, so we had it, and it was Halloween,” Keanu Reeves said. “So I put on the ears, then the bustier, I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and a bowtie. I had some pretty long hair,” he further added.

Recently, Keanu also revealed an interesting piece of information regarding The Matrix Resurrections. The actor shared how he and his co-star, Carrie Ann-Moss jumped from a 46 storey building for the film and no CGI was used for it. He also said that it took around 20 takes to film that scene.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves also discussed his “nicest guy in Hollywood” reputation at the talk show with his The Matrix Resurrections costars, as well as what he does for himself. “For me, my work is that as well,” he said. “I often sometimes get asked, “You know, you’ve been at this for a while,” and they’re like, ‘Do you still love it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I love it even more.’ For me, work is life.”

