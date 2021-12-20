It’s raining records for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In just a little over three days, the film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever in India. If the start of the Marvel film was phenomenal then the follow up has been wonderful as well, what with continued footfalls on every passing day. As a result, the film has already crossed the 100 crores mark and in the process left the biggest till date, Spider-Man: Far From Home, far behind.

Here are the collections of the last three instalments from the franchise:

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 109.14 crores (4-day collections)

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 86 crores

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 60 crores

It has been a constant rise in fortunes for the film with mammoth collections coming from the 2017 release Spider-Man: Homecoming. Yes, the franchise has been popular since the 2002 release Spider-Man and every consequent release has been a good grosser in India. However ever since Tom Holland came into the fold and the popularity of Marvel offerings went on a huge rise with the introduction of other superhero characters as well, there has been no looking back for the franchise.

The manner in which Spider-Man: No Way Home is doing currently, should comfortably double the lifetime numbers of the next in line, Spider-Man: Far From Home (86 crores). With a lifetime that should go past 175 crores for sure, one waits to see the kind of benchmark that the latest offering should set for the next Spider-Man movie that follows.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

