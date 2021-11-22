Jennifer Lawrence and her sarcastically bold comments are a match made in heaven. But her obsession with revealing hilarious incidents about the times she got high on weed are the best pieces of content on the Internet. The actor has attended an Oscars under the influence and fought with another woman at Ellen DeGeneres’ party. So now when Adam McKay whose next directorial Don’t Look Up stars her, reveals she did get high for shooting a scene, it shouldn’t surprise you.

What should rather surprise you is the fact that she did that to shoot a scene that has Hollywood icon, Meryl Streep, with her in the frame. Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio with Meryl Streep and Jennifer. Well, all Oscar winners under one roof and you didn’t expect some method acting? In their latest chat, Adam and Lawrence have spoken candidly about the day and below is all you need to know.

As per Yahoo Entertainment, Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay with the cast were present at a post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles. When Adam went on to describe his lead actor’s dedication towards her character in the movie, Lawrence quickly exclaimed, “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [at the time].” She announced expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in September this year.

“You were not pregnant,” agreed McKay before asking her permission to make the revelation, “Can I say this?” Jennifer Lawrence said, “I think so, just nobody tell my mother-in-law. Because my character was getting high in the movie.” McKay added, “So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,’ which we always do. And I was like, ‘No, you can get high.’”

Adam McKay continued, “I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, ‘Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you.’ And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can’t do it. It would be too mean.’ So I left you alone.”

“I was a real target,” responded Jennifer Lawrence, who earlier said that Jonah Hill teased her that their co-star Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance , was upset with her. “Everyone was f****** with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f*** with.”

