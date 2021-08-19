Advertisement

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ is an upcoming comedy film directed by Adam McKay. The film casts two of the most successful stars in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Both the actor and actress have worked on several movies that have earned a lot of big bucks.

Their success in the field has also led to the A-list talents being paid a huge amount to be in a film. It has been recently reported that Netflix has paid millions to combine DiCaprio and Lawerence in the upcoming film.

According to Variety’s list of biggest movie stars salaries, it cost around $55 million to get the talents of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for the movie. ‘Don’t Look Up’ is easily one of the films with the biggest star pairing of the year.

Out of the $55 million, Leonardo DiCaprio is earning $30 million whereas Jennifer Lawrence is earning $25 million. Ever since the advent of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, actors and actresses are paid more than the box office.

The film ‘Don’t Look Up’ revolves around two low-level astronomers who are forced to travel around the U.S. to warn the population about a giant meteor heading towards the planet. The film stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Cate Blanchett. According to some reports the overall budget of the film was around $75 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to work with Jennifer Lawrence for a long time. Lawrence was also the first choice of the director Adam McKay, who made the character of astronomer Kate Dibiasky for her. The actress even got the first read of the script.

