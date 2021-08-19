Advertisement

Monsoons are here and we couldn’t wish for anything but a cup of hot tea, scrumptious snacks, some snuggles and a perfect Netflix film or series to watch and enjoy the beauty of rains from our homes! Here are some monsoon moments that will amplify the rains this season for you

MISMATCHED: SEASON 1

I don’t think you can think of a cuter modern day couple than Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Kohli) from Mismatched, now pair that with this gorgeous weather and you have one of the most adorable moments on screen. The way Rishi and Dimple take shelter from the rain and share a super romantic yet super geeky moment talking about app designing is bound to make your heart melt.

P.S – An app that’ll suggest songs according to the weather and mood ? YES PLEASE NETFLIX!

THE NOTEBOOK

The most iconic scene in the most romantic film just has to be a beautiful, breathtaking kiss in the rain scene. Even after all these years, we have not (and will not) get over the beautiful chemistry that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams shared. Noah and Allie reunite after being away for years apart and realize the love they once had is still very much there, despite everything that went wrong. The energy and chemistry in the scene is electric, leaving everyone awe struck even today after so many years. Notebook is available on Netflix.

JAB WE MET

I’m sure many of you will agree that rain has a different emotion for all those in long distance relationships. Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) from Jab We Met proves this. We see Aditya, a top shot corporate person thinking about Geet(Kareena Kapoor) throughout the day. Just as it starts pouring he can no longer take it, the rain brings back memories of Geet, takes him back to the times when he was in her presence and when he thinks about her it brings out the happiest version of him. Also, available on Netflix.

WAKE UP SID

Rains can stir up so many different emotions, and if there is a movie that has captured this ocean of emotions it has to be Wake Up Sid. Not only has the movie encapsulated the true essence of rain but has also presented it in the most beautiful way. When we see Sid (Ranbir) sitting and looking out of his window at the rain, it takes us all back to the time when we’ve got everything working out in our life, but the absence of that one person leaves you heartsick. The light drizzle then changes to a heavy shower, this is when the realization dawns upon him that he already has the love he wants and needs, he just needs to show up. This is then depicted in a shot which beautifully captures glimpses of Mumbai.

KAL HO NA HO

Available on Netflix, unrequited love has a beauty of its own and this movie is bound to make you feel every emotion on the spectrum. Naina (Preity Zinta) confessing her love to Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) and Aman telling her a story to just save her from a further heartbreak is a scene that is bound to make you teary eyed. Naina, running out onto the Brooklyn Bridge and crying her heart out, while Aman hides his feelings- This is a moment that has broken a million hearts but has made them believe in the power of love.

Watch these beautiful shows and movies to fall in love with the rains all over again – only on Netflix!

