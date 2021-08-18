Advertisement

Raj Kapoor’s film Satyam Shivam Sundaram was released in 1978. The film featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman in a glamourous role which is remembered even today. But did you know, Kapoor’s first choice was another veteran actress Hema Malini? Scroll down to know more.

The veteran actress is well known as the “Dream Girl”, and in 1977 starred in a film of the same name. She has appeared in several comic and dramatic roles in her time. She was also one of the highest-paid Indian actresses from 1976 to 1980.



As per the IBTimes report, Raj Kapoor approached Hema Malini for playing the bold part in the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. However, the veteran actress turned down his offer. She said, “Raj Saab would bring up the topic time and again and we had several discussions but then he himself said, ‘You won’t be able to do what I want’. But he really wished from his heart that I do it but then I had to refuse the film.”