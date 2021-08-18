Advertisement
Raj Kapoor’s film Satyam Shivam Sundaram was released in 1978. The film featured veteran actress Zeenat Aman in a glamourous role which is remembered even today. But did you know, Kapoor’s first choice was another veteran actress Hema Malini? Scroll down to know more.
The veteran actress is well known as the “Dream Girl”, and in 1977 starred in a film of the same name. She has appeared in several comic and dramatic roles in her time. She was also one of the highest-paid Indian actresses from 1976 to 1980.
As per the IBTimes report, Raj Kapoor approached Hema Malini for playing the bold part in the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. However, the veteran actress turned down his offer. She said, “Raj Saab would bring up the topic time and again and we had several discussions but then he himself said, ‘You won’t be able to do what I want’. But he really wished from his heart that I do it but then I had to refuse the film.”
The veteran actress also said, “Of course, he knew my image. Yet he offered me the role, he came and spoke to me hoping that I will say, ‘Yes’. Shashi and I would have made a great pair but sadly I couldn’t do…” She also reminisced about that time and said, “Those days there was this talk of him making ‘Mera Naam Joker’ Part 2 and he’d wanted me in that film, but the film never happened. I was also very keen to work with Raj Saab since he was a very passionate filmmaker, he wouldn’t bother about time or money spent on a project, it was just his passion. Zeenat played the part so well. Bold, yes, and then it was done in the 70’s…but she was beautiful. Till date nobody has done that kind of a role what Zeenat did. She had such a beautiful body.”
Hema Malini made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’, in 1968 with Raj Kapoor.
