Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently been making headlines due to excerpts from her book ‘Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress is set to share screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and her fans are super excited about it. Recently, she opened up about certain instances from her time shooting the film.

In the chat, she spoke about how she was about to faint due to stress and heat as well as how her second son, Jeh, is also part of it. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent interview with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about almost fainting during the eighth month of her pregnancy on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Heroine actress said, “That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together. I just couldn’t get myself out of the van. I couldn’t get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can’t go ahead with this particular shoot right now.”

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that her son Jehangir ‘Jeh’ Ali Khan is also a part of this upcoming film. Besides her other scenes, Jeh is also part of a love song with Aamir Khan as Kareena was five months pregnant when she romanced Aamir in it. Talking about this, the Chameli actress said, “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me.”

Directed by Adavit Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump’. Besides Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya as an army officer. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and has already completed most of its shooting in Srinagar, Ladakh, Kargil, Chandigarh and other locations.

