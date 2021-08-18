Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She’s been in the industry for over 2 decades now but she’s still very much in demand. The actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. But she made a lot of noise over allegedly demanding a 12 crore sum for the role of Sita. Here’s her reaction to it all!

For the unversed, recently rumours were rife that Kareena has demanded a massive fee to play the role of Sita in tentatively titled, Sita: The Incarnation. While she didn’t bother to clarify anything, celebs like Taapsee Pannu spoke in her favour.

During a conversation with NDTV, the entire topic was picked up. The anchor asked Kareena Kapoor Khan, “What next for Kareena Kapoor Khan? You have a film with Aamir Khan later this year, there was talk that you were getting 12 crores, you were asking for 12 crores, and other actresses came out in support of you, but I think that was fake news…”

To a surprise, Kareena Kapoor Khan reserved her opinions and dodged the subject as she only replied, “Yeah, yeah” before the mic muted and she said something on the lines of “yea, completely fake.”

Meanwhile, Kareena during the conversation also opened up on her next project post-Laal Singh Chaddha. She revealed that she will be doing a film in the dark space, something that she hasn’t ever done before. The actress is really excited and the announcement is coming up soon.

Bebo also revealed that the film is going on floors in November with proper COVID protocols.

Previously, Taapsee Pannu had supported Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 12 crores demand and told Bollywood Bubble, “If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, ‘iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)’. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she’s called ‘difficult’, ‘too demanding’. It’s always like that.”

