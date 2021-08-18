Advertisement

Divya Agarwal is a very sorted person in real life. The Splitsvilla beauty has all her relationships sorted. She’s dating Varun Sood and is even close to his family members. Unfortunately, things aren’t the same in Bigg Boss OTT house as she’s being targeted by everyone including Karan Johar. Sister Vedika Sood is now slamming Neha Bhasin for shaming Divya who’s on her periods.

Divya is really close to Varun’s sister Vedika. They are even seen posting pictures and creating reels on Instagram. During the ‘Panchayat’ task, Neha could be seen telling Agarwal that she looks all bloated up. This is when the actress responded saying she should be realizing that she’s making jokes about a woman on her period. The singer was quick to mention that she did not mean to offend her.

Reacting to it all, Varun Sood’s sister took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Can’t believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can’t the house guests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal? #BiggBossOTT…B**** of the highest order this Neha is.”

Check out the tweet by Vedika Sood on Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin fallout below:

Can't believe #NehaBhasin actually bodyshamed @Divyakitweet because of her periods. Why can't the houseguests see this & why do they have to gang up on #DivyaAgarwal ? #BiggBossOTT@VootSelect

Bitch of the highest order this Neha is — Vedika Sood (@vedikasood95) August 16, 2021

Fans were quick to land support for Divya in the comment section. They mentioned how she was mercilessly being targeted on Bigg Boss OTT.

A fan wrote, “Neha is a cunning women .. and body shaming is not that simple.. noone would actually talk about it right?? Because it’s Divya who cares like mentality people have… it’s all because of @karanjohar nepotism… I really hope Divya stays strong …#DivyaAgarwal.”

“I dnT kno y i feel lyk neha jst wnts attention of all the boys…n if wh attntion toda sa v divya pe chl jyr th she gets insecure….bcz she knows it vry welll tht #DivyaAgarwal is damm strng…,” wrote another.

A user tweeted, “Why the frenking kjo can’t see this! Is he seeing another bigboss epi? @Divyakitweet we are with you stay strong DPleading faceTwo hearts.”

Who do you support in this fight between Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin?

