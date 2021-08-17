Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT completed a week, and Sunday saw the show’s first eviction. Out of the nominated 5 – Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat (via task), Muskaan Jattana & Nishant Bhat (by Voot Select Audience) and Urfi Javed (No connection), it was the last who bid adieu in 7 days. During our exclusive conversation with her, she opened up about her feelings after hearing that shocking news.

During our chat, Urfi also spoke about her connection with Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, what she would do if given a chance to re-enter the house as a wildcard contestant and lots more. Read all she said below.

Advertisement

We asked Urfi Javed the reason behind her looking and sounding down, and she responded to it by saying, “I was well till yesterday but mujhe bahut bura lag raha ki main bahar ho chuki hu. It’s just mentally very exhausting for me.” Shedding light on how she felt hearing that she is the first contestant to be eliminated from the house, Urfi said, “I couldn’t believe it. I was like what the f*ck. Mujhe (kuch) samajh me hi nahi aa raha tha. Mujhe bahut bura laga tha, bahut.”

Talking about how she felt when Zeeshan broke his connection with her in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Urfi Javed said, “Jis tarah se wo aaya mere paas, usne sabke samne bolo ki, ‘Mai buzzer dabane ka soch raha hu’ – mujhe tabhi itna insulted feel hua. Sabke samne tum bol rahe ho. Mujhe itna bura lag raha tha, and I could see it ki woh uss side zyada khisak raha hai, toh… mujhe bata hi tha woh karega.” Continuing further, she added, “Mujhe itna betrayed feel hua. Tumhe pata hai ki mai seedhe seedhe nomination mai chali jaungi tabhi bhi tumne mere sath yeh kiya…”

When asked what she will be to Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal if she gets a chance to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant, Urfi Javed said, “Zeeshan ke munh pe toh mai paani dalungi aur sare keede makode bator ke leke jati hu uske munh ke andar ghusa dungi mai. Itni gandagi munh se nikalti hai na toh gandigi khaoge.”

Talking about Divya Agarwal, the now eliminated contestant said, “Dhekha maine yaar, kitni burai karti hai meri. Itna munh banati thi muje dhek kar aur samne baby, babu, baccha – itni dogli, itni do number ki aurat hai woh. Itni gandi aurat hai woh.”

Talking about her connection with Zeeshan Khan and his ex-girlfriend, Urfi Javed said, “Zeeshan aur mai dost aise bane the ki uski ex-girlfriend meri bahut aachi dost thi. Jab inke breakup hua toh maine Zeeshan ka side liya, apni friend ka nahi.” She added, “Maine joh decision uss samay liye tha woh galat tha, ab mujhe uska fal bhughatna pad raha hai, aur kuch nahi.”

Stay tuned to catch her video talking to us about all this.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: What! Salman Khan Wanted To Back Shershaah For Aayush Sharma? “I Didn’t Want To Go Wrong At Any Step,” Says Producer Shabbir Boxwala

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube