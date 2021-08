Advertisement

The second contestant to enter the new season of Bigg Boss OTT is TV actor Zeeshan Khan.

The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening.

Zeeshan Khan has been a part of the serial Kumkum Bhagya and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral.

Zeeshan Khan also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

Bigg Boss OTT marks the 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan Johar will anchor the show for the six-week run of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

