Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai gave us some memorable characters to remember. Saumya Tandon aka Anita and Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti are among such amazing characters. Also popular as Gori Mem, Saumya’s chemistry with Aasif was loved by fans and still is in everyone’s heart. Unfortunately, Saumya left the show last year leaving everyone in shock. However, the bond between the duo is still intact and here’s the proof.

A few days back, Saumya shared a picture with her ‘real-life’ husband. The lovely throwback picture saw comments coming from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actors including Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh Bhan (Malkhan), Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) and Sandeep Anand (Chuttan).

Among all, Aasif Sheikh’s comment grabbed all the limelight as he wrote, “You two look good together.” As of now, his comment has been liked by 523 people with 40 replies.

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, during the initial lockdown phase, Saumya Tandon had spoken about the salary cuts, budget cuts suffered by people. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “My heart goes out to a lot of people, who have lost jobs, have had salary cuts and are left with very few savings. It has been very tough for them. Thankfully, I’m not in that situation, I work because I want to. But, there are a lot of people who’re in that situation. It’s so heartbreaking to see them suffer.”

Speaking about herself, she shared about getting adapted to the new normal. “A lot of advertisements and shoots are happening from home only. I’ve hosted a couple of shows from home and shot a lot of social media ads as well. That’s very interesting. This is the new normal. I’m trying to adjust to new norms. I’ve become very good with the camera work, too,” as Saumya shared.

