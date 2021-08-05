Advertisement

The entire television audience currently has its eyes on Bigg Boss OTT. The Karan Johar hosted show is set to premiere on Voot on 8th August. Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Neha Marda are amongst other confirmed contestants. MTV Love School Host Anusha Dandekar is said to be another addition. Amidst it all, her boyfriend Jason Shah has deleted all their pictures from Instagram. Read on for details.

The pandemic phase witnessed a huge transition in Anusha’s life. The model was previously dating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Kundrra. They were pretty strong but things turned upside down last year. They called it quits and Dandekar even accused the actor of cheating and lying to her.

Anusha Dandekar then met Jason Shah for a professional shoot and they struck the chords pretty soon. She even posted pictures of the duo in April. The Barrister Babu actor later confirmed their relationship and said he’s hoping things will only grow stronger over time.

As reports of Anusha Dandekar entering Bigg Boss OTT are getting stronger than ever, Jason Shah has deleted all their pictures from social media. As per reports, the duo has decided to keep their relationship low-key. Or have they called it quits? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Jason in a conversation with TOI previously opened up on his relationship with Anusha. He shared, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That’s when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

