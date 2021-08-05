Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited comeback in Bollywood has been a topic of great debate. Even though officially not confirmed, the actor is all set to make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. But even before any official thing comes out of Pathan camp, SRK’s upcoming projects are creating ripples in the market. The most-discussed project is Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani. In the last few days, there’s more heat associated, thanks to Kajol’s name getting attached to it.

Yes, if rumours were to be believed, Kajol was planned to be reuniting with Shah Rukh for Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the Dilwale actress was said to play an important part in the story. However, the actress herself has now dismissed such reports by stating that she isn’t approached by the makers yet.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the eve of her birthday, Kajol said, “They (Rajkumar Hirani or anyone related to the film) haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.”

It’s really sad for those who were waiting for the to reunion happen, but on the brighter side, let’s hope she gets approached for the film soon. Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, please make this happen!

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga. She returned to the screen after a break of 2 and a half years. Speaking about the same, she said, “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work.”

