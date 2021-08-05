Advertisement

Kushan Nandy’s action thriller film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was released in 2017. While the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer film might not have created a storm at the box office but did make a noise when Chitrangda Singh made some shocking revelations from the sets of the film.

Back in 2018, when the #MeToo movement was raging across India and perpetrators of sexual assault are being unmasked and brought to the fore. At that time Singh shared her nightmarish experience on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. She alleged that she was harassed over a titillating scene in the movie which was to be shot in Lucknow.

As per the IBTimes report, Chitrangda Singh had said, “When I shot for the film (Babumoshai Bandookbaaz), suddenly they came up with a titillating scene and asked me to do it with Nawazuddin. The director just ordered ‘apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko’! Eventually, he got on top of Nawaz to explain what he wanted me to do. I was teary-eyed by then, but he insisted that I do as he said since he was the director. Who talks like this? He was just atrocious. I was offended, and I walked out.”

Chitrangda Singh further said, “Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me. And to top it all, during the film’s first press conference, they very blatantly said ‘we are glad she left as we got a better replacement”. During one of the film promotional events Nawaz went on and made a statement that ‘humne toh doh baari mazze kar liye’.”

On the other hand, the director of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Kushan Nandy’s business partner, Kiran Shroff opened up about their version of the story. He said, “I am going on record. Chitrangda Singh’s allegations are untrue. Add this to the fact that she started reporting late on the set from Day 3. I had no problems with her last year when we shot a schedule with her in West Bengal. If I had, I wouldn’t have brought her to Lucknow. Chitrangda called for a meeting with Nawaz and Kushan and asked for changes in the script. She said her suggestions were non-negotiable, else she would leave the film. Are you also aware that she has been still texting Nawaz that he should convince Kushan to make some changes in the script?”

He further stated, “In fact, Chitrangda was the one who suggested that she wanted to wear a low-cut blouse. She told us that it would be apt for the scene where Nawaz sees me for the first time and gets enamored by me. She also said that she wanted to tear off one button from her blouse and fix a pin there. The worst is her allegation against Kushan that he told her ‘Get on top of Nawaz, Tange ragdo’. It was just that Chitrangda wasn’t getting the scene right. We have a great script and for Chitrangda’s information, we are not making any erotic film as she’s imagining. We never made one till date, so why make one now?”

