Advertisement

Netizens woke up to an intriguing campaign by some of the top-notch talents from the industry – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Suri and Pratik Gandhi! As per their post, it seems like have all collaborated to bring an exciting subject to the fore, but what are they all hinting at?

The industry stalwarts took to Instagram this morning and posted multiple captivating trivia about a particular terrorist attack which has sent netizens and their fans in a frenzy!

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a terrifying fact about an attack. The post read, “Italy-9 , Japan-7, Bangladesh-7 and 1 from India! People from multiple nationalities lost their lives in the deadly attack. 12 hour terror!

Taking a hint from the trivia and clues by these Bollywood actors, fans have put on their thinking hats. While some think that the campaign rooted in the terror attack could be for a web series or an ambitious film project, some fans are of the opinion that they have come together for a common cause towards fighting terrorism.

Talking about it sources add, “It’s a special campaign which is close to their hearts. The actors have posted a set of different trivia to engage the audience and get them guessing about the big reveal. Starting 9.20 am, they have a 12 hour countdown ticker leading to a reveal scheduled at 9.20pm. Looks like these numbers have a story to tell.”

Going purely by the grit and nature of their posts, it’s evident that these Bollywood stars are bringing to the fore a subject of thematic importance. The source adds, “The stars are clearly uniting for a larger reason. The actors are keeping the activity, its details and everything closely guarded and completely under wraps. But from the look of it, one can easily piece together that they are all working towards a common goal.”

Sending fans and audience in a tizzy, the clues have everyone glued to their social media to know what lies ahead. What is the common thread that brings all these different talented forces together? Are they collaborating on a film or is this a promotional stunt? Think on, while the big plan is hatched and a bigger reveal awaits tonight!

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor Once Confirmed Parth Samthaan’s Relationship With Vikas Gupta Amid His Breakup With Disha Patani: “I Know Because I Was Also There..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube