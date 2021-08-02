Advertisement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra made he debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and went on to carve her space in the entertainment industry. But did you know she once revealed having a huge crush on Saif Ali Khan? Scroll down to know.

Two years ago, Chopra appeared on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sidharth Malhotra to promote their film, Jabariya Jodi. The two were caught teasing each other and sharing fun tales during their shoot for Jabariyan Jodi. The duo even had a fun banter with the host.

During the show, Parineeti Chopra revealed to comedian Kapil Sharma about her crush on Saif Ali Khan. When she was asked whom she would choose if she gets a chance to find her Jabariya Jodi from Bollywood, she replied, “If I get a chance, I would definitely kidnap Saif Ali Khan to make my Jabariya Jodi. I have always admired him. I have even mentioned the same to Kareena and she is very okay with the fact that I admire him.”

Chopra also said that she is also slightly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan‘s dialogue in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where he says Pyaar Dosti hai. Hence she religiously follows the rule and makes everyone her best friend.

Kapil will be seen taking fitness tips from Sidharth and take tips from him on getting rid of the side belly fat. Siddharth said, “I do it by not eating ice cream and maintaining a seafood diet where see food means just seeing the junk food and not eating it.”

So what do you think about Parineeti Chopra’s confession? Let us know in the comments.

