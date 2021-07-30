Advertisement

Avneet Kaur is just 19 and there’s nothing about her that escaped the tabloid headlines. Be it her acting chops, fashionista looks or trending reels, they go viral in no time. But what has always made the most noise is her ‘relationship status’ with Aladdin co-star Siddharth Nigam.

It was Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga that began the on-screen association between Siddharth and Avneet. They worked together for two years and struck the chords in no time. Fans love their sizzling chemistry to date. Exactly the reason why they’re time and again roped in to feature in music videos together.

Time and again there have been rumours around Avneet Kaur & Siddharth Nigam dating but the duo maintains that they’re good friends. But there are millions of pictures of the Aladdin co-stars that will make you want to see them dating each other.

Check them out below:

Let’s start with the birthday posts. Fans would know that Avneet Kaur calls Siddharth Nigam ‘Mado.’ The actress makes sure to wish her ‘bestfriend’ every single year. Their time off-screen is just so cute! Isn’t it?

Avneet fans loved watching their BTS scenes. Aladdin shoot were their favourite days when the couple would often share fun pictures from the sets.

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur often collaborate to keep the Avneet fandom happy. One cannot shy away from accepting the fact that they look dapper together! A proof of the same is the glimpse below from Luck Di Kasam music video:

Whenever they get romantic with each other, fans go haywire. They might just say it’s an on-screen bond, but we see romance brewing even in real life. Can you?

Last but not the least, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are always their for each other, whatever the relationship between them is. And isn’t that the best part of it all!

Share your love for Avneet in the comments section below!

