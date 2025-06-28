The live-action remake How to Train Your Dragon is on track to become one of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year worldwide. It will achieve this feat this weekend. Despite new releases in North America, the film has been collecting strong box office numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movies have not had much luck at the box office, as Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World had underwhelming runs. The New Avengers will suffer more losses than Captain America 4. This is concerning as another Marvel movie is still gearing up for release next month. It is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released in July and run alongside DC’s Superman. It will be quite the fight. Unfortunately, there is a gap of a few weeks between their releases. The hype for Pedro Pascal’s film is moderate.

How much has How to Train Your Dragon collected so far at the worldwide box office?

How to Train Your Dragon collected $36.6 million on its second weekend, the film’s third weekend. The live-action remake reportedly collected $4.1 million on its second Thursday at the North American box office, bringing the domestic total to $180.65 million. It has surpassed the domestic haul of How to Train Your Dragon 2 as the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

It will soon beat the domestic haul of the OG animation of the same name to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Meanwhile, internationally, the film has collected $199.67 million so far, and adding that to the domestic gross, its worldwide haul has hit the $380.3 million cume. It is the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, but that will change this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $180.6 million

International – $199.6 million

Worldwide – $380.3 million

Set to beat Thunderbolts* at the global box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Thunderbolts* has collected $381.5 million at the worldwide box office since early May. The live-action remake is less than $2 million away from beating the global haul of The New Avengers and becoming the fifth highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 worldwide. It might even surpass Captain America 4’s global total and grab the fourth rank.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year worldwide [from highest to lowest]

1. A Minecraft Movie – $954.4 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $917.5 million

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $548.4 million

4. Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million

5. Thunderbolts* – $381.5 million

Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler starrer How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13.

