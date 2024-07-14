When Jennifer Aniston met Scottish actor Gerard Butler on the set of The Bounty Hunter in 2010, she did not foresee herself being plastered across tabloid headlines a decade later for almost becoming a member of a criminal s*x cult.

That’s exactly what happened in 2020 when New Idea reported Jennifer Aniston and “Butler unwittingly dabbled in the secret s*x cult NXIVM.” In 2010, Jennifer Aniston was rumored to be dating her Bounty Hunter co-star Gerard Butler. The rumors were neither officially denied nor confirmed.

A decade later, a docuseries about the criminal cult organization alleged Jennifer Aniston and ex-boyfriend Gerard Butler took a class together in NXIVM. For the people living under a rock, NXIVM was an organization founded by Keith Raniere under the guise of offering self-help programs to heiresses, Hollywood actors and influential CEOs.

The organization, which started as a multi-level marketing scheme, later turned into a ‘sex cult’ where young women were recruited, brainwashed, assaulted and branded with Keith Raniere’s initials before being trafficked. Smallville’s Allison Mack and Seagram heiresses Sara and Clare Bronfman were notable members accused of recruiting unwitting victims.

In 2020, a docuseries executive-produced by India Oxenberg, a former s*x slave in the cult, alleged in 2010, Jennifer Aniston and Butler attended an introductory class to allegedly entice people to join the cult but never became full-fledged members. Jennifer Aniston has not spoken out about the reports.

The docuseries “Seduced” also alleged actress Rosario Dawson was at one of the seminars. Speaking of celebrities’ involvement in NXIVM, India said, “There were entrepreneurs and strong, powerful women like Rosario Dawson, who I just got to strike up a conversation with. I was impressed.”

In 2020, Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

