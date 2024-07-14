Despicable Me 4, which hit the screens on 3rd July 2024 has garnered rave reviews and impressive box office numbers.

With the release of Despicable Me 4, the ardent fans of the franchise are desperate to know about its future. The netizens want to know if their Despicable Me 5 is on the cards. Read on to know more about the next movie in the Despicable Me franchise.

Is Despicable Me 4 The Last Movie of the Franchise?

Despicable Me 4 has hit the screens on July 03, 2024. The film opened to positive reviews and a good collection grossing up to $230 million. Since its release, fans have been enthusiastic regarding the release of Despicable Me 5.

Talking to Variety, Chris Renaud, the co-director of Despicable Me 4 stated “If we come up with a good story, and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible.”

Despicable Me 5 will see the light of day if they come across a good script. This comment has sparked joy amongst the Minion fans who have been eagerly waiting for Gru and his banana-loving creatures.

Will There Be More Sequels or Spin Offs for Minions?

Another question that has been trending for a while is about the sequel for Minions. The makers have announced the release date for Minions 3 and the film will release on June 30, 2027.

Not many details have been announced regarding the storyline or characters that fans will get to see. However, reports suggest that the central plot of the movie will feature Minions and mega minions, while Gru and his family will only have special cameos.

Must Read: From Nathan Massey And Cara De La Hoyde To Hannah Wright And Marco Donatelli: Here’s All The 10 Love Island Couples Who’re Still Together After Leaving The Villa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News