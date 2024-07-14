Streep is celebrated all around the world for her extraordinary acting skills and versatility. With a career spanning nearly five decades, she has delivered some phenomenal and diverse performances on-screen, including The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, and others. However, she is widely recognized for her role as Miranda Priestly in the 2006 cult classic film The Devil Wears Prada.

According to a recent report by Puck, this workplace drama’s second installment is in the works at Disney eighteen years after the first part starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, became a hit. The original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, will reportedly pen the second part as well. While Meryl and Emily are surely reprising their roles in the sequel, there’s still no clarity on whether the entire old cast will return to our screens once again or not.

Not just The Devil Wears Prada, but Meryl is known for leading many female-oriented films. Here’s a list of the top films that were led by the 75-year-old actress.

She-Devil (1989)

The 1989 dark comedy, directed by Susan Seidelman, follows the story of Meryl Streep as Mary Fisher, Roseanne Barr as Ruth Patchett, and Ed Begley Jr. as Bob Patchett. Ruth, a neglected housewife, seeks revenge after her husband, Bob, leaves her for the glamorous Mary. She systematically destroys the lives of her cheating husband and his lover Mary. Meryl’s role as a self-absorbed and deeply narcissistic romance novel writer adds depth to the film’s dark humor narrative.

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1990 comedy-drama follows the life of Suzzane Vale (Meryl Streep), a drug addict who tries to rebuild her life while living with her manipulative mother, Doris Mann (Shirley MacLaine). Postcards from the Edge, based on the novel by Carrie Fisher by the same name, explores the complexities of mother-daughter relationships and gives a peek into the challenging life in Hollywood. Meryl was even nominated in the Best Actress category at the 63rd Academy Awards for her impeccable role in the film.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Robert Zemeckis’ satirical fantasy comedy stars Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini in the main roles. It follows the lives of two rivalries, Madeline Ashton (Meryl) and Helen Sharp (Goldie), who drink a potion to stay young eternally. After Madeline seduces Helen’s fiance, Ernest (Bruce), she becomes thirsty for revenge. Seven years later, both women take the potion. However, their immortality comes with an inevitable price! Over the years, Death Becomes Her has become a cult classic, making it a must-watch for the lovers of dark comedies.

The Hours (2002)

Stephen Daldry’s 2002 psychological drama interweaves the lives of three women across different decades. Based on Michael Cunnigham’s novel by the same title, the film showcases the life of Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman) in 1923, writing her book Mrs. Dalloway whilst fighting depression, Laura Brown (Julianne Moore) in 1951, a dissatisfied homemaker contemplating suicide and Clarissa Vaughan (Meryl Streep) in 2001, prepping for a party for her dying friend, Richard. The film beautifully explores the themes of mental illness, existential crises, and the impact of Woolf’s novel on their lives.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The 2006 David Frankel film follows the life of Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a fresh journalism graduate in the corporate world. She becomes the assistant of the ever-demanding and powerful editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy, who was earlier reluctant about the world of fashion, metamorphosizes under the influence of the great Miranda. Meryl’s nuanced performance as a complex Miranda makes this film a worthy watch. Moreover, it also offers an insight into the challenging world of fashion.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Phyllida Llyods’s rom com stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgard. Set on the Greek island of Kalokairi, it follows the life of a mother, Donna (Meryl), and her soon-to-be-married daughter, Sophie (Amanda). The latter invites three men to her wedding, having a hunch that one of them is her biological father. Donna gets shocked and rather upset by their unexpected arrival at the wedding. As the story unfolds, tension between the mother-daughter duo rises, ultimately leading Sophie to understand the meaning of familial bonds.

Julie & Julia (2009)

Nora Ephron’s 2009 film intertwines the lives of two women, Julia Child (Meryl Streep) and Julie Powell (Amy Adams), separated by time and geography. Based on two true stories, the film showcases Julia’s journey in 1950s Paris, where she attends the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in order to master French cuisine. Later, she writes her groundbreaking culinary book. Meanwhile, Julie, in 2002, in New York City, struggles with a mundane job and finally finds solace in cooking all the recipes from Julia’s cookbook in a year, chronicling her experience in a blog that unexpectedly shoots to immense popularity.

