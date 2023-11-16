Brad Pitt is a handsome man and has fans in all age groups of women, with ladies and gentlemen swooning over his rugged looks. There would hardly be anyone who could and would resist his charm, and just imagine him offering a hug to you; what would you do? You will surely grab the opportunity and embrace him, but one person resisted it and allegedly became the first woman to reject a Brad hug, and that’s Amy Adams.

The actress received multiple Oscar nominations for her performances in movies including Vice, American Hustle, The Fighter, Doubt, and Junebug. The incident that we are referring to, which took place with Brad, was during the filming of the movie Vice. She was starring in it alongside Christian Bale, and Pitt’s company Plan B was one of the producers of the film.

Amy Adams in an episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! She opened up about the time she refused to hug the Bullet Train star Brad Pitt. Amy explained that Pitt visited the film’s set one day, and all the ladies on the set were very excited about it. Unfortunately for the Man of Steel actress, his visit was on a day when she was shooting for the old version of her character Lynne Cheney, so she was in 70-year-old Lynne’s makeup. But that wasn’t also why she turned down Brad’s hug! Scroll below to know more!

Amy Adams’ perils continued as she was not only in an old lady makeup, but she was also diagnosed with pink eye. The actress revealed that although she had seen him before, that didn’t stop her from cooking up imaginative scenarios about the time she’d meet Brad Pitt. She explained, “You imagine yourself looking really pretty in, like, a white nightgown. But that wasn’t the case. I was in my fat suit with pink eye.”

She then explained how Brad Pitt said hell to him and went in for a hug, but Amy Adams had refused and rejected his embrace because of her pink eye. She didn’t want to infect the actor with pink eye. Adams added, “And that’s when I became the first woman in history to reject a hug from Brad Pitt.” We can feel how Amy must have felt at that moment!

For the unversed, not just with Brad Pitt and Amy Adams, these sorts of weird interactions with Henry Cavill, too. With Cavill, Amy couldn’t stop herself from objectifying the British actor, and it also turned into a hilarious incident.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

