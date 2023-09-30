Out of the almost thousand people who entered the MCU in the past couple of years, the most surprising entry was that of Christian Bale. The actor decided to take up an IP Franchise almost a decade after wrapping up his run as Batman in the DC universe with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. His entry to the MCU did raise many questions as to what he will play, and that too against Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth. Considering that an actor needs something at par with the level of Bruce Wayne after he has played the Cape Crusader.

But Bale chose to play a villain and not a hero. So Christian of Christian to take the characters most unexpected. The actor played Gorr, The God Butcher, against Thor in Thor: Love And Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie was the fourth installment in the franchise, and Bale’s performance was appreciated by everyone.

But what is more interesting is the pre production where the actor was busy discussing the character and the look of it with Taika. Christian Bale once revealed how he was tensed about the fact that Gorr was bulked up in the comics and wore a G-string too. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Insider, Christian Bale was worried about the fact that he would have to wear a G-string and he felt no one wants to see him that way. “I did have a look briefly and said, ‘He’s got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that. He was also crazy musclebound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny.”

Add to this he had would have to be in that attire around Chris Hemsworth, who had built an inhumane level of physique for the part. “And there’s no point in working out at all because you can’t compete with Chris,” Bale continued. However, he did not have to wear one because Taika Waititi gave Gorr a completely new look.

