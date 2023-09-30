Showbiz tends to take a lot of the person, and they need to get intimate with their fellow performers on screen for the needs of the script. Several people perceive it in their own way, including Megan Fox, who once compared actors with prost*tutes. The actress is known for her unfiltered interviews, and this was what she said in her interview once.

Fox is known for her bombshell personality, and there’s no one else as confident as her in their own skin and the work they do. Fox is famous for her role in the film Jennifer’s Body and Transformers. She even once called Michael Bay a tyrant and compared him to Hitler, drawing a lot of flak from the crew members of the film.

The actress had been really open about her thoughts and views in public, and she was more so back in the day. In an interview with GQ magazine, Megan Fox opened up about the ugly side of showbiz and went on to compare the actors to prost*tutes. The Jennifer’s Body star said, “When you think about it, we actors are kind of prost*tutes.”

Megan Fox, explaining her comment, said, “We get paid to feign attraction and love. Other people are paying to watch us kissing someone, touching someone, doing things people in a normal monogamous relationship would never do with anyone who’s not their partner. It’s really kind of gross.” She also addressed the way she was portrayed in the industry, and over the years, she might still now be considered a ‘wild child,’ she has always been in the news for her interviews and saying controversial things like bashing Disney for their conservativeness and when she openly spoke about being in a relationship with a stripper.

On the work front, Megan Fox is seen starring in The Expendables 4 alongside Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, which released on September 22nd and is currently running in the theatres.

