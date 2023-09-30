Standing in the 21st century, more specifically in 2023, how well one carries oneself in terms of style and fashion is really important, and people look up to their idols for inspiration and ideas. When it comes to that department, Amber Heard never fails to disappoint us. Time and again, the actress has bewitched us with her beauty and the outfits not to forget; today, we brought you a throwback of her in a gorgeous bold red dress.

Heard has been going through a really tough time after losing the highly publicised court case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, last year. She has been living a really low-profile life after that and has left Hollywood to stay in Spain. No matter what the records say, that will not change the fact that she is a beautiful woman and whenever she stepped out, she managed to stun everyone with her looks.

Amber Heard’s red carpet or premiere looks have always been mesmerising, and today we have brought you her throwback look from one of the premieres of her film The Rum Diary, in which she starred alongside Johnny Depp and soon after they fell in love with each other. The pictures were posted on social media platform X by ScreamBling, and Heard could be seen in a classic bold red gown.

The Rum Diary actress wore a strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress featured knotted and layered detailings that gave depth to the outfit and accentuated Amber Heard’s envious physique as she flaunted her sculpted legs through the dress.

Amber paired the bright and bold gown with a pair of n*de heels, muting down the look a bit as the showstopper for the night was clearly her dress. She even went minimal on the accessories and had a pair of small studs as earrings and a statement ring on the finger.

For makeup, Amber Heard had full coverage foundation on with peachy blushed cheeks and creamy n*de lips. For eye makeup, she opted for soft, smokey eyes and loads of mascara while keeping her hair up tied in a bun with a puff in the front. She looked surreal in the outfit, no less than a goddess.

Check out her pics here:

Amber Heard at “The Rum Diary” premiere (2011) pic.twitter.com/MxS011h4F0 — ˖⁺ ˖⁺ ˖⁺ (@ScreamBling) May 27, 2016

And for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Got Brutally Honest About The Acting Profession & Compared Actors With ‘Prost*tutes’: “Other People Are Paying To Watch Us Kissing Someone, Touching Someone…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News