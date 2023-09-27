Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s top actresses who is known for her style and impeccable fashion sense. The fashionista, who has been making the headlines for not-so-positive reasons for some years now, often makes heads turn and jaws drop whenever she’s snapped on the red carpet or posing like a diva in photo shoots.

Today, we stumbled upon an old picture of the ‘Aquaman’ actress where her s*xiness broke the hotness meter. Scroll below to check out which look we are talking about and why we think she served the look like no one else.

We recently came across a throwback picture of Amber Heard slaying like a seductress diva in a hot pink jacket. Taken for the cover look of Marie Claire’s December 2015 issue, the picture sees Amber looking like a diva in a Giorgio Armani Privé jacket without a br* and what looks like extremely short black shorts that aren’t actually visible.

Looking like a super hot and s*xy Barbie, Amber Heard’s jacket featured a plunging neckline that successfully kept the actress’ assets hidden but still teased her fans by showing off cleav*ge. The br*less style took the actress’ look notches higher as she also showed off her thighs in the pantless ensemble.

Talking about its styling, the actress had her blond hair blown to one side and partially covered her face in a lazy style. For makeup, the actress opted for a pink lip tint to match the jacket and add a pop of colour to her face. The rest of her look consisted of perfectly done eyebrows, bronze smokey eye shadow, light kohl around the edge of her eyes and blush to her high cheekbones.

Check out Amber Heard’s stylish look here:

Amber Heard covers the December issue of @MarieClaire Magazine in a #GiorgioArmani Privé jacket. pic.twitter.com/kcxLPpLAVM — Armani (@armani) November 12, 2015

Let us know in the comments what you think of Amber Heard’s br*less look.

For more news, updates and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Khali Car Collection: From 1.50 Crores’ Land Cruiser To The Ones In Which He Might Not Be Able To Fit In – This WWE Star Owns A Crazy Variety

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News