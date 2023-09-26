Born Dalip Singh Rana, The Great Khali became an internationally known name when WWE signed him on. The now retire-wrestler – who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, isn’t just a wrestler but an actor too and has featured in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows.

The wrestler – who, according to Net Worthier, has a whopping $6 million (approximately ₹43.57 crore) net worth, has a garage filled with a variety of cars. Scroll below to know which cars are part of his collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toyota Land Cruiser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by toyota Landcruiser (@toyotalandcruiser)

As per Autobizz, The Great Khali owns a big Toyota Land Cruiser that comes with a massive price tag of Rs 1.50 crore. This luxurious four-wheeler – that comes with a 4.4 litre V8 cylinder diesel engine can generate 381 horsepower and 401 nm of torque and give an average fuel efficiency of 11 kmpl. The car is super fast and can go from 0-100 in 7.4 sec with a top speed of 190 kmph.

Ford Endeavour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samarth Singh (@_.samarth.singh)

As per 21motoring, The Great Khali owns a Ford Endeavour. This full-size SUV reportedly has a powerful 3.2-litre diesel engine that produces 197 horsepower and 470 Nm of torque. The American vehicle, equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, comes with a steep price tag – a whopping $48,000 (approx. Rs 40 lakh). The former WWE wrestler’s four-wheeler – known for its spacious interior- has features such as a terrain management system, hill descent control, and electric tailgate.

Toyota Fortuner

The next most expensive car in The Great Khali’s car collection is the Toyota Fortuner – a Japanese SUV that costs around $45,000 (approx. Rs 37.46 lakh) to own. The vehicle has a 2.7-litre four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 164 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The SUV features a six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, as well as a spacious interior with a touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera. This car can go from 0-100 in 9.8 sec, with a top speed of 185 kmph.

Suzuki Baleno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by  Ñîjáđ Ñôšhãď (@nijadx_)

The former WWE wrestler, as per Autobizz, owns a Rs 8.60 Lakh Suzuki Baleno. The car – which looks like a toy car in front of the 7 feet 1-inch tall wrestler, offers a 1.1 litre 4 cylinder petrol engine, which generates 81 bhp and 113 nm of torque. The car can reach the top speed of 180 kmph and can go from 0-100 in 12.5 sec. Whether he fits into the car or no is a big question only he and those nearby can answer.

Toyota Glanza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyota Glanza (@toyotaglanza.in)

As per 21motoring, The Great Khali also owns a bright red Glazna – a car he reportedly can barely fit in. The premium hatchback car – which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82 horsepower and a 1.2-litre hybrid engine that produces 89 horsepower. The hatchback gets a price tag of $10,000 (approx Rs 8.32 lakh).

What are your thoughts about The Great Khali’s car collection? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Or Priyanka Chopra, The Most Expensive 6 Crores’ Engagement Ring Is Owned By This Bollywood Actress – Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News