Drake is one the most acclaimed rappers out there who has been carrying hip-hop on his shoulders since his very first album in 2010. The Toronto icon is one of the richest rappers out there and with multiple Grammys in his kitties along with other coveted awards, the hip-hop heavyweight has rightfully earned the status of G.O.A.T- Greatest of All Time. Like a lot of other rappers, Drake too has an inclination towards fast and stunning real estate properties. But he also loves to splurge his hard-earned money on ridiculously expensive watches.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham is a prominent figure in hip-hop and R&B music and has a net worth of more than $250 million. He never shies away to show-off his status and his watches seem to one of his biggest flexes. We take a look at his massive watch collection which includes Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille. Scroll down to know the details.

1. Richard Mille RM-056 Chronograph Tourbillon

Drake’s most expensive watch in his extensive collection is a Richard Mille RM-056 Chronograph Tourbillon which he bought for himself in 2021 to celebrate his 35th birthday. Only five units were produced in the whole wide world costing more than $2 million. The ultra-exclusive watch comes with a stunning sapphire crystal case and a see-through dial.

2. Rolex 18K White Gold Rolex Day Date 40

Drake loves to flaunt his watches. The Grammy-winning rap star was once spotted wearing Rolex 18K White Gold Rolex Day Date 40 at a Basketball match. The gorgeous timepiece comes with a horological drip along with a pave dial that boasts eight baguette-cut diamonds. The two hour markers are sapphire baguette-cut diamonds which further enhances its beauty. The watch is priced as $70,000. This Rolex watch also comes with 48 round-cut diamonds around the bezel since Drake always loves to customize his wrist pieces.

3. Rolex 18K Yellow Gold Day Date 36

Another prestigious watch in Drake’s iconic collection features a Rolex 18K Yellow Gold Day Date 36 which he has sported during few of his public appearances during basketball matches. This one is priced at close to $50,000. The yellow gold dial is the showstopper along with an obligatory diamond-set bezel. This one also comes with diamonds running through the bracelet. It looks like Drake clearly has a thing for diamonds.

4. Rolex x Chrome Hearts Day-Date

Hip-hop icon Drake has another Rolex in his esteemed watch collection. Rolex x Chrome Hearts Day-Date was once flaunted by the rapper in one of his social media videos while enjoying a ride in a convertible. The rapper gave us a glimpse of this custom timepiece which is rumoured to cost around $60,000. It comes with a polished gold dial and hands, and silver case encrusted with baguette-cut diamonds further enhances its look.

5. Patek Philippe Nautilus Customized by Virgil Abloh

One of the most exclusive watches in Drake’s collection is Patek Philippe Nautilus which was customized by the late Virgil Abloh. It is one of the rarest pieces and is priced at a whopping $600,000. Drake was spotted flaunting it once at a Toronto Raptors game. He even mentioned this time piece in his song The Life Is Good. The customized Patek Philippe Nautilus features 100 brilliant-cut diamonds and 32 baguette-cut diamonds whereas the bracelet comes with 803 brilliant-cut diamonds and 150 baguette diamonds. The dial features a whopping 255 brilliant-cut diamonds and 3 baguette diamond hour markers making a total of 1,343 diamonds.

6. 1017 ALYX 9SM x Mad Paris x Audemars Piguet

The renowned watch brand Audemars Piguet is famous amongst the riches like Jay Z, and Justin Bieber, and a few others. Drake too owns one and to be specific he got one 1017 ALYX 9SM x Mad Paris x Audemars Piguet for himself. Only 40 of these custom pieces were made at the time of production with a hefty price of $47,995. This one comes with an industrial steel case, brushed steel face, plus AP and 1017 Alyx 9SM signatures.

7. Jacob & Co Astronomia Casino

Jacob & Co is known for their well-detailed elaborate time pieces. And, Drake got his eye on Jacob & Co Astronomia Casino in 2020. Again a custom piece, this one comes with a roulette wheel on the red and black colorway. The handcrafted watch comes at a coat of $450,000. The four-arm setup, and the globe-shaped ceramic ball are the eye-popping features that come with a one-carat white diamond that turns every thirty seconds. Complicated? Yes but worth the money.

8. Nautilus Perpetual Calendar

In his extensive collection, Drake also got one Nautilus Perpetual Calendar which has got the status of iconic. The rapper calls his watch Virgil after the late designer Virgil Abloh. This timepiece was designed by Abloh and was created by MAD Paris. Drake owns one of the two watches made for the collection and this one comes with an annual calendar and thinnest emeralds. The white-gold watch looks stunning with a 40mm wide dial along with a sapphire-crystal caseback. This one is difficult to put a price on but the retail one might cost you more than $265,000.

9. Richard Mille RM 69 ‘Erotic’

Drake got his hands on Richard Mille RM 69 ‘Erotic’ in 2018 after the watch was first introduced in the market in 2015. Only 30 units were produced. The rapper wore this piece to an NBA final game. The watch comes with three rollers on top and features a message which keeps changing as per the mood. This one cost Drake a massive $850,000.

