Advertisement

Celebrities give each other expensive things all the time. Ranbir Kapoor who is celebrating his 39th birthday today was once gifted a luxury watch of Richard Mille by Amitabh Bachchan worth Rs. 50 lakhs. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranbir is a hoarder of many luxurious things including his ‘larger than life’ collection of sneakers and luxury watches.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly gifted Ranbir Kapoor a Richard Mille RM 010 worth Rs. 50 lakhs. Yes, that’s a whopping amount and is one of the best luxury brand watches in the world. And we must say, that’s one really thoughtful gift by Big B to the Shamshera actor.

Well, Bollywood celebrities exchange luxurious gifts with each other all the time. Once, Amitabh Bachchan was given a Rolls Royce Phantom by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his performance in Eklavya.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has many luxurious items in his collection including a giant sneakers collection and luxury watches of Rolex and Hublot.

In fact, on his last birthday, he received an E-bike from his girlfriend Alia Bhatt which was worth a huge amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Ranbir’s E-bike was first spotted last year when his mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia arrived at the construction site of his new house in a car and the actor appeared on his new foldable E-bike.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor recently resumed shooting Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Shraddha Kapoor and will soon be flying off to Spain for the next schedule of the film mostly by the end of this month.

But for today, the Shamshera actor is celebrating his 39th birthday with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur and reports of the couple looking out for a wedding venue are going crazy viral on social media.

Take a look at their picture here:

Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor!

Must Read: Gehana Vasisth Claims Sherlyn Chopra Dragged Raj Kundra To Make Bold Content: “All She Knows Is To Strip”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube