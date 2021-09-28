Advertisement

Gehana Vasisth who rose to fame with ALT Balaji’s show ‘Gandii Baat’ is out on bail in the same case that involved Raj Kundra. The businessman was arrested in July for allegedly creating and distributing p*rnographic content. In a new interview, Gehana has slammed actress Sherlyn Chopra for taking continuous digs at Shilpa Shetty and said that she should ‘worship’ Raj for her career.

Gehana also revealed that it was Sherlyn who dragged Raj in making bold content as she has been doing it since 2012 and has only met the businessman two-and-a-half years ago.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes, Gehana Vasisth slammed Sherlyn Chopra and said, “She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn’t even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her.”

Gehana Vasisth added that Sherlyn Chopra should worship the businessman and said, “She should be thankful to Raj Kundra and should worship him. Whatever she is today is because of him.’’

The Gandii Baat actress took a dig at Chopra and said that it was her who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content and said, “In fact, it is Sherlyn who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content. She was the one who was making p*rn and even more sleazy content since 2012, and she met Raj only about two-and-a-half-years ago.”

Critising Sherlyn Chopra’s work, Gehana Vasisth said, “All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Mentioning Salman Khan Seeing Her In A Nightdress, Addressing Sonia Gandhi As First Lady & 4 More ‘Strange’ Comments

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube