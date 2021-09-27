Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017. The two have even bonded with each other’s families as well. Ahead of his 39th birthday, the lovebirds took off to Jodhpur for a private celebration. The couple was clicked outside the Jodhpur airport and their pictures are going viral on social media.

Ranbir was seen sporting an all maroon joggers outfit with sneakers while Alia was wearing blue denim jeans with T-shirt and a printed jacket. Both the stars were wearing face masks along with sunglasses. He will turn a year older on Tuesday, September 28.

Advertisement

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pictures are going viral, rumour mills buzzing with the conjectures around their marriage. As per Times of India report, the star couple could be scouting for wonderful wedding venues in Jodhpur. Take a look at the picture below:

Ranbir last year, Ranbir spent his birthday with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia. While the Shamshera star had lunch with Neetu and Riddhima, he was also seen posing with two birthday cakes in a picture posted by Alia. To recall, he had also said that if it weren’t for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to mark that goal soon in my life.”

As they continue to make news for their real life romance, Ranbir and Alia are all set to treat fans with their reel-life chemistry too. The two will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Yash Raj Films Locks Release Dates Of Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar & Bunty Aur Babli 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube