The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason behind many films being delayed. Now, the Maharashtra government has announced that theatres will be opening in the state soon and filmmakers have taken the opportunity to announce their next. One of these makers are Yash Raj Films (YRF).

This top production house has announced the releases date of 4 films -Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar & Bunty Aur Babli 2. Scroll below to know which YRF title will be hitting the silver screen and when.

Yash Raj Film’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi & talented debutant Sharvari. The much-awaited, hilarious out and out family entertainer will release worldwide on November 19, 2021. Director: Varun V. Sharma

Yash Raj Film’s big-budget Prithviraj releases worldwide on January 21, 2022. It stars superstar Akshay Kumar in and as king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar debuts as Sanyogita opposite Akshay, while Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles. Director: Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

One of the most anticipated films, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh & Shalini Pandey releases worldwide on February 25, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Director: Divyang Thakkar

Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer which is set to release on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite Ranbir. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza. Director: Karan Malhotra

