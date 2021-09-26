Advertisement

Akshay Kumar recently announced good news for the citizens of Maharashtra after the state government agreed to open cinemas from October 22. Khiladi Kumar thanked the officials for finally taking the decision and with that, he announced the release date of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Now some reports have suggested that the teaser of the actor’s second most awaited film, Bachchan Pandey will be released along with the film on Diwali.

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama featuring Patiala House actor has faced plenty of hurdles and delays due to the global pandemic, but now the team is confident to release their film on Diwali.

Going by the current reports, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey teaser will be attached with Sooryavanshi on Diwali. The film’s first look poster created quite a buzz after the actor was seen in a totally new avatar.

Back in August, a source close to the production had shared that Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey’s trailer will be released on Diwali but nothing was confirmed, yet again the news is doing rounds on the internet which is making everyone curious.

The source had said, “We have wrapped up the film in 55 days with such an ensemble cast. Sajid Sir along with Akshay Sir, & Farhad Sir have watched the rushes and locked the lineup of the film and the edit is also at the finishing stage. While we prep for the Bachchan Pandey trailer launch in Diwali we are sure the audience will love the mass entertainer which we’ve made.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is currently the biggest film to get delayed, as the action thriller was supposed to get released on March 22, 2020. Recently Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a discussion with some government officials along with Rohit Shetty, Makrand Deshpande, Subodh Bhave, Aadesh Bandekar and other representatives from the industry, where they decided to reopen cinema halls from October.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharash Kumar Shukla. Although there’s no confirmation about the release date, the makers are eyeing to release the film on Republic Day 2022.

