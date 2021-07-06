Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. While there is still time for the Farhad Samji directorial to hit screens, we have now got to know something about the film’s casting. Snehal Daabbi, who has featured in films like Mast, Hera Pheri, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Deewane Huye Paagal, Welcome and more, has revealed he is part of the cast.

Advertisement

Not only did he spill the beans on being cast in the film, but he also revealed exactly what he would be playing in it. He also got candid about his friendship with Akshay and how it was the actor who helped him bag this role. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal Daabbi revealed he would be playing a hardcore villain in Farhad Samjad’s Bachchan Pandey. Shedding light on it, he said, “I came back before the lockdown to work in Bachchan Pandey. Akshay Kumar asked me to do the role. Even before, he had called me and offered roles in films like Gabbar Is Back (2015). But I couldn’t take it as I was already in London. Then one day he called to offer me Bachchan Pandey. He straight away asked me, ‘Tu mere saath kaam nahi karna chahta kya?’ I told him, ‘Arre nahi, aisa nahi hai’. He told me, ‘Kar lo yeh role. Sajid bhai ki film hai’.”

While praising the producer of Bachchan Pandey, Snehal Daabbi said, “Sajid Nadiadwala is a very nice person. Doosre producer ke saath kaam karu ya na karu but unke saath toh zaroor karunga. He treats actors well and his productions are well arranged.”

When asked about his friendship and rapport with Akshay Kumar, Snehal revealed that working with him is always fun. He said, “Akki aur meri achchi tuning jam gayi hai. Hum dono achche se khel lete hai. Even today, the way he’ll look at me, I’ll understand ki iske dimaag mein kya chal raha hai. And his sense of humour is too good. Aur kya hai na, duniya ka paani piya hai unhone. Ek hote hai log who are born with a golden spoon. And then some have travelled a lot and have come across interesting and eccentric characters. Woh aaj kal ke logon mein nahi hai. Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff) ne jo dekha hai, who Tiger Shroff mein nahi milega.”

While shedding light on shooting for Bachchan Panday, Snehal Daabbi said he had fun thanks to Akshay Kumar. He said, “2-3 mahine tak ek hi chehre dekh ke pak jaate ho aap. But with him, it’s always fun. When we are free, we play cricket. So it feels like a picnic.

Besides Snehal Daabbi and Akshay Kumar, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is currently looking at a January 26, 2022 release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Did You Know? Karan Johar Advised Aditya Chopra Against Launching Ranveer Singh But Felt Like A ‘Fool’ Later!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube