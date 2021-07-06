Karan Johar has given a break to many Bollywood actors. Be it Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt or Shanaya Kapoor, the filmmaker has given gems to the industry. But did you know? He was totally against Aditya Chopra over launching Ranveer Singh with Band Baaja Baaraat! Just not that, KJo didn’t have faith in the Gully Boy actor’s looks! Read on for more details.

KJo revealed it all when Ranveer appeared on Koffee With Karan for the first-ever time. The filmmaker had gone to have lunch with Aditya Chopra at Yash Raj Films studio. When he saw the actor for the first-ever time, he thought he was an assistant director on sets.

Yes, you heard that right! Karan Johar revealed, “So I said, ‘He is in Band Baaja Baaraat?’ Adi said, ‘He is a really good actor, you have no idea how good he is.’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, but he looks like this’”

As expected, Ranveer Singh even got mock upset and pretended to leave the place. Karan Johar even revealed that he saw the Band Baaja Baaraat poster and asked Aditya Chopra to change it! He thought, “Who is going to see this film?”

Aditya had full faith in his actor and asked KJo to at least watch the film before making any judgement. And that’s what happened! After Karan watched the film, he was left speechless and totally regretted all his judgements.

“I saw the promo and I was like, ‘This boy actually has a sense of confidence and there is something about him. But it’s not reflective in that poster, change that poster.’ I was like, I have no hope. I went to see this film and I was like, ‘Oh my God, he (Ranveer) is a movie star. He is a bloody movie star,’” Karan Johar said.

