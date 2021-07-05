Celebrity death hoax is not an uncommon phenomenon to circulate in cyberspace. In 2016, the news about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan committing suicide made headlines. The fake news shunned her fans and followers. Scroll down to know what happened.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007. In a couple of years, rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds. However, the news did not bother the Bachchan household in any way. In fact, the two are touted to be one of Bollywood’s IT couple.

Back in 2016, reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan taking an overdose of tranquillisers following constant ‘family quarrels’ over her steamy photoshoot with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor began circulating on the internet. The report further said that the Bachchan family had allegedly hushed up the suicide attempt and her subsequent death.

Soon the report went viral on social media with blogs trending on the issue. Outlook Pakistan reported that the former beauty queen allegedly took her life because of constant marital woes. Furthermore, the portal even quoted a physician who treated Aishwarya. On the condition of anonymity, the physician said that the actress had said after being saved, “let me die, it is better to die than living such a pathetic life.”

In reality, Aishwarya Rai Bachan was spotted at a party thrown by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra on the same day. A source said to Hindustan Times, “I was with Aishwarya and Abhishek till 2 am today (Monday) morning at designer Manish’s home. She looked radiant and happy, posing for photographs. A lot of guests complimented her for how stunning she looked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and her husband seemed rather pleased about it.”

Previously, Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khuranna, Dilip Kumar, Honey Singh, Rajinikanth and Lata Mangeshkar had suffered rumours of a similar death hoax online.

