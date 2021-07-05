Everyone was left excited last year when Priyadarshan hinted that he is collaborating with his lucky star Akshay Kumar yet again after years. While there was no update on the same over the years, many insiders kept speculating things about the much touted project. Turns out the filmmaker has decided to put these speculations to rest and has confirmed their reunion in clear words with no cryptic trait this time around.

For the unversed, Priyadarshan and Akshay is considered to be a golden pairing in the world of Hindi comedy films. Together the two have churned out superhit comedy dramas. Some of them are Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Turns out the two are now reuniting for yet another comedy and the deets are out. Read on to know everything about this most exciting update of the day.

Talking to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed he is making a film with Akshay Kumar. “Yes, we are doing a film together,” he confirmed. Giving out details on the film, the acclaimed director said, “It’s an out and out comedy with emotions. You can say, it’s 70 percent comedy and 30 percent emotion towards the climax. We were supposed to start shooting this year, but it’s delayed due to the pandemic. We are now looking to start shooting early next year.” He also added that the script is locked and is in the final stages. The Akshay Kumar starrer will go on floors by early next year.

“I will be working on multiple drafts – There will be a first draft, second draft, third draft for the script,” he added. Talking about the reports that the film will be produced by Akshay Kumar with another top name, Priyadarshan said, “That’s something you need to ask Akshay, as I am just working on the script. It’s him who always looks into the other factors.”

