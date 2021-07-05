Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked the Bollywood industry and their fans when they announced their separation on Saturday, July 3. While the two, in a joint statement, said that it was a mutual decision and they will be co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan, Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the news.

Ms Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note on interfaith marriages. She also questioned why is it that one has to change their religion while marrying a Muslim. Read her entire message below.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and spoke about interfaith marriages and bringing up children in it. She wrote, “At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir’s second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims.”

In her story, Kangana Ranaut questioned why one has to change their faith to marry a Muslim. She wrote, “Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive… if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one’s religion to marry a Muslim?” Take a look at her story here:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s joint statement announcing this decision to the world read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

