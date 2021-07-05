Sona Mohapatra is known for never mincing her words and calling out even the most powerful if they have wronged. It is a widely known row when she called out Salman Khan for his dig at Priyanka Chopra Jonas back in time. She had labelled him as the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’. But now a Twitter follower has questioned her about the times, Khan helped Chopra.

Advertisement

For the unversed, back in 2019, Salman had taken a dig at Priyanka for leaving Bharat and getting married instead. Sona bashing his comment has written, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

Advertisement

Now, after the release of Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘s memoir Unfinished, the world got to know how once a filmmaker objectified her and she left the film. But the director followed her on another set and was agitated to an extent that Salman Khan had to interfere to look after Chopra’s safety. A Twitter user question Sonam Mohapatra’s silence on Khan helping Priyanka.

The user wrote,“In 2019 you mocked Salman by a tweet related to Priyanka chopra. But why didn’t you say anything for Him when Priyanka chopra praised Salman khan in her book ‘Unfinished’ as he saved her from doing a scene in movie which was uncomfortable for her.” Sona Mohapatra decided to give him a reply as she wrote, “Cus I have better things to do.” She added laughing emojis at the end.

Cus I have better things to do. 🤣😂😝 https://t.co/DEu9dxUxej — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 4, 2021

If you are unaware, in her memoir, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had written about the early days in her career when a director said ‘chaddiyan dikhni chahiye (panties should be seen)’. This was to grab the attention of the audience. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tanhaji Fame Sharad Kelkar Reveals He Was Mercilessly Bullied Due To His Stammering Problem

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube