Music has the power to connect you to some divine force that exists around us or beyond the mighty clouds. And some musicians work as the medium between the two and give us the feeling of bliss. One such Indian singer who with his voice has successfully enthralled us all for years now is Javed Ali. The man has sung numbers that not just succeeded in ruling the charts but made a special place in our hearts. Remember Kun Faya Kun?

After rising to fame in 2007 with Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from Naqaab, there was no looking back for Javed who went on to collaborate with maestro AR Rahman multiple times and create magic that cannot be explained in words. Not that it was just the soothing songs that caught his attention, he even voiced some peppy numbers and made them equally fun.

So today as the man celebrates his birthday, and we enter a new week, let’s tune in some amazing Javed Ali tracks and thank our stars that he exists now. Read on and tell us which one is your favourite.

Tum Tak

There can never be a song that defines one-sided love more delicately than Tum Tak. Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song from Raanjhanaa is a melody that strikes a chord with all of us. And do I even need to mention the magic Javed Ali creates with his voice in the latter part of the song?

Saude Bazi

The most underrated Javed Ali song, Saude Bazi is a track you can play in the background and have that romantic movement with all the feels. Composed by Pritam and written by Irshad Kamil, this song from Aakrosh deserves to be heard.

Labb Par Aaye

There is no way I couldn’t have mentioned this gem of a track. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy for the web show Bandish Bandits, Labb Par Hain is a classical track that pierces our soul and stays in there. Javed Ali does wonders with his high notes here and you can’t miss this one.

Jashn-e-Bahara

There is a thing about the Jodha Akbar album that every song is grander than the other. But Jashn-e-Bahara sung by Ali is in no race. It exists in its small universe where love is blooming and it deserves the slow pace that the track offers. AR Rahman composing and Javed singing it only elevates the effect.

Tu Hi Haqeeqat

Emraan Hashmi gets the best songs in his movies, and with Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Pritam made sure he gets a appropriate voice. Javed Ali sings the song as if no one but only the two people in love exists. There are no words to define the lyrics of this track from Tum Mile.

