Remember when every single girl in our country was obsessed with Zayed Khan? Especially after his role in Main Hoon Na. From his hairstyle to his dressing style, it all became a rage and fans would copy him from head to toe. The actor has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. Recently, Khan shared his beastly transformation on Instagram, and it is breaking the internet and how. Can you guess his mentor? Well, it’s none other than Hrithik Roshan.

A while ago, fans were going gaga over Fardeen Khan’s transformation and now it’s Zayed. And for those of you who don’t know, they are both cousins.

Taking to his Instagram, Zayed Khan wrote a long motivational post and thanked his mentor and ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan for guiding him throughout. Read the caption here: “Good morning People. The Sun will shine again. So don’t give in, don’t sell out, perceiver. For Pain will only cleanse. Sometimes it’s unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain, and come out on the other side Stronger, Braver more resilient.”

Zayed Khan’s continued reading, “Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites!!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance, and I’m sure we will, you will, and everyone will. Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you!! JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD! #india #healthiswealth #warriors #hope #love ✊️🤟💪👊🌈💜💜💜♥️. 💚🤍🧡!!!”

Well, that’s indeed an amazing transformation by Zayed Khan.

