Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan paired opposite Hrithik Roshan seems only like a dream for the fans now. The Jodi, which was once touted to be as one of the hottest on-screen, stopped working together after a point. But do you remember the 2017 film Kaabil? Well, this movie could have brought back this iconic Jodi had the Jab We Met actress reportedly not rejected the film. In fact, not only her, even Parineeti Chopra rejected the film, which later went to Yami Gautam.

It is rightly said that someone’s loss is someone’s gain. Yami sure must be rejoicing the fact that she replaced Kareena and Parineeti to romance the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik. Well, don’t you want to know that why did these two divas reject the film? Keep scrolling further to get the scoop.

According to a trivia in Republic World, it is mentioned that Kaabil was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan and then to Parineeti Chopra. But, both these ladies rejected this film as they felt that they do not have much to do in the film because the heroine dies before the interval. It was then that Yami Gautam came on board. We wonder, how can someone possibly reject the chance of romancing Hrithik Roshan in a film?

For those who might have skipped a chance to watch the film, let us tell you that Kaabil was a story of a blind boy and his blind wife. He sets to take revenge after the brutal r*pe and murder of his lover. Yami Gautam plays the character of Hrithik Roshan’s lover, who dies in the film before the interval itself. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra didn’t like the fact that the female lead character was overshadowed and hence was unwilling to take up the project.

Well, this is not the first film that Yami plays dead. This is the third time after Badlapur and Action Jackson.

Anyway, Yami Gautam ultimately starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, and this film won many hearts.

