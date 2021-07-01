Jab We Met is one such Bollywood film that never gets old. We are sure that there must be a lot of you who could watch this movie even today. This love story created such a huge impact on our minds that even today, one would pause while surfing the channel on the TV if this Imtiaz Ali movie is playing. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan became one of the most loved on-screen couples after this movie. But did you know? Reportedly if it had not been for Kareena’s demands, she would have been paired opposite Bobby Deol in this one?

Yes! You heard it right. Not many know about this trivia that it was not Shahid but Bobby who was the first choice of Imtiaz for this super hit film. In fact, initially, Ayesha Takia was supposed to be paired opposite the Race 3 actor. Keep reading further to know what happened and what changed the casting of the film entirely?

According to the trivia listed in IMDb, it is reported that Imitiaz Ali initially wanted to cast Bobby Deol and Ayesha Takia in Jab We Met. In fact, the makers had first signed Deol in 2005. After this, the actor had suggested the makers cast Preity Zinta instead of Takia. Although Zinta had agreed, she wanted 6 months before she could start. It was then that Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board.

Kareena Kapoor Khan then told Imtiaz Ali that she would sign the film only if they replaced Bobby Deol with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. The producers readily agreed and replaced Deol in Jab We Met without even informing him.

We are not very sure as to how would have Kareena and Bobby looked together in this film. This film is such a big hit that now it will be really difficult for us to imagine anyone but Shahid as Aditya.

