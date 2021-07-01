It is not hidden from anyone that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were once head over heels in love with each other. They were dating each other for quite some time until Ranbir Kapoor came in between, and Bhaijaan’s lady love fell in love with the Kapoor lad. But, both Khan and Kaif were and are on cordial terms even after their breakup. So much that once the Dabangg actor jokingly addressed the actress as Kapoor in front of everyone and taunted that she missed a chance to be a Khan.

Salman has a great sense of humour, and we all have seen its example time and again. He is never afraid that his jokes might offend anyone. Well, since it was Katrina and she was well versed with her former boyfriend’s joking attitude, she only smiled when the actor taunted her.

It was Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s wedding function when the song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath started playing on the stage. Salman Khan was standing right on the stage, and the moment he heard this song, he asked Katrina Kaif to join him on stage. He said, “Katrina” then took a slight pause before saying “Kaif” then again paused for a second and said “Kapoor”.

Salman Khan then went on to say, “Kitna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka.” The moment he said this, everyone in the audience started laughing.

We are sure that this must have embarrassed Katrina like anything but the cutie she is; she wore a smile on her face and went on the stage. Later Salman said, “Dil se shukriya ada karte hai aapka.”

Indeed even this was a taunt. But Salman Khan being Salman, no one can stop him, and it looks like even Katrina Kaif did not pay much heed to it. Check out the video below:

