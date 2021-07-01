Baahubali is a blockbuster that will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. The magnum opus was perfect in its direction, casting as well as visual appeal. We saw Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati amongst other South actors taking it to the huge feat. But did you know SS Rajamouli initially wanted to create the film with Bollywood actors? Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham were amongst others who were approached!

Yes, you heard that right. We’re sure you’re surprised to hear some of the names mentioned above. But the list doesn’t end there. Check out the initial casting planned by SS Rajamouli for his Baahubali franchise:

Hrithik Roshan as Baahubali

Hrithik Roshan is hands down one of the most talented actors and a perfect fit for period dramas. SS Rajamouli had his eyes on the WAR actor too and it was for the titular role of Baahubali. However, the Jodhaa Akbar actor was already busy with another project. Hence, he rejected the role. His loss totally changed the game for Prabhas and how!

Sonam Kapoor

The revelation was made by the actress herself. During her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she was offered a role in Baahubali. The actress refrained from sharing any details about her role.

John Abraham – Bhallaladeva

John Abraham is great with heroic roles, but he’s even better as a villain. The actor was approached for the role of Bhallaladeva by SS Rajamouli. But he decided to pass in on. The role later went to Rana Daggubati and he did wonders with it!

Sridevi – Shivgami

There have been multiple reports around the late Sridevi and her offered role in the magnum opus. It is confirmed news that the late actress was offered Shivgami and she rejected it. There were also rumours that she demanded a 10 crores fee but the beauty had rubbished all of these reports.

Would you have liked this Bollywood version of Baahubali? Share with us in the comment section below.

